COVIDtests.gov launches one day ahead of schedule

A White House website that allows people to order free COVID-19 test kits directly to their homes appeared to be operational on Tuesday, a day ahead of its scheduled Wednesday launch date.

Visitors to COVIDtests.gov on Tuesday were able to click through to a USPS website and order four free rapid antigen test kits per household. The USPS website said the kits would ship in "late January."

According to a fact sheet released by the White House Friday, everyone in the continental U.S., Alaska, Hawaii, and U.S. territories will be able to place an order through COVIDtests.gov beginning Wednesday. The White House said that tests would ship in between seven to 12 days.

Packages will be sent through USPS First Class mail in the continental U.S. and through Priority Mail in Alaska, Hawaii, and U.S. territories.

Orders will be sent first to "households experiencing the highest social vulnerability and in communities that have experienced a disproportionate share of COVID-19 cases and deaths, particularly during this omicron surge."

The Biden Administration also added that it would launch a call line, where people without internet access will be able to place orders for free tests. The White House has not yet announced the number for that call line.

The White House says 500 million tests will be available once the website launches. Earlier this week, the Biden Administration said it had placed an order for another 500 million tests, which will be available later this year.