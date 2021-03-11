Former presidents, first ladies unite for PSAs encouraging Americans to get vaccinated

WASHINGTON, D.C. — All of the living former president and first ladies, excluding Donald and Melania Trump, united for a new ad campaign focused on encouraging Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The Ad Council released two “It’s Up To You” PSAs on Thursday, which feature former President Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, along with their wives, Rosalynn, Hillary, Laura and Michelle.

The Ad Council says the videos are designed to encourage all Americans to get answers to the top questions about the COVID-19 vaccinates at GetVaccineAnswers.org and to get a shot when it’s available to them.

In the first ad of the campaign, the former presidents discuss the moments they miss and are eager to get back to. In the clip, you also see the Carters, Clintons, Bushes and Obamas receiving their own vaccines.

“Michelle and I got vaccinated against COVID-19 because we know it’s the best way to get the country back up and running again—and get us back to the moments we miss,” said Obama. “We hope every American will do the same and get a vaccine as soon as it’s available to them. It could save your life.”

“Laura and I are grateful for the dedicated scientists and researchers who enabled safe and effective vaccines to be developed so quickly,” said Bush. “As the country moves toward recovery and renewal, we look forward to seeing our families, friends, and even a baseball game. We hope everyone joins us in getting a vaccine when it’s available to them.”

“I encourage every American to get vaccinated as soon as it becomes available to you—and to feel confident, as Hillary and I did when we got ours, that it will protect you and your loved ones, and bring us all one step closer to ending this pandemic,” said Clinton.

"Rosalynn and I are very happy to be vaccinated so, together with other public health measures, we can get back to church, see our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and eventually be active in our community again. I encourage everyone to get a vaccine when it’s their turn," said Carter.

The second ad features the former presidents at Arlington National Cemetery after President Joe Biden’s inauguration. In the video, they speak about the importance of getting vaccinated, reminding Americans that the life-saving vaccine will protect individuals and those they love.

The PSAs are part of one of the largest public education campaigns in U.S. history, according to the Ad Council. They’ll appear nationwide in time and space donated by the media across TV and digital media platforms starting this week.

The PSAs were released exactly one year after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. The ads also come at a time when vaccinations are ramping up and coronavirus cases are on the decline.

Still, more than 500,000 Americans have died as a result of the coronavirus and there is a threat of another spike in cases if restrictions are eased too quickly or variants take hold in the country.

