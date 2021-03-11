Many lessons have been learned 1 year into COVID-19 pandemic

The picture painted a year ago when the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 an official pandemic was uncertain.

We were told up to 240,000 Americans could die. The number is well over double that, around 530,000 now.

Things were supposed to peak last May. That dragged into 2021, when January became our deadliest time.

A poll from The Associated Press found one in five Americans lost a close friend or relative to COVID-19.

But at the same time, research and science worked at lightning speed, cutting through red tape, forming successful public and private partnerships to test therapeutics and develop multiple vaccines.

“If we continue this pace in about four to six months, we will have vaccinated enough people that we will probably be able to say that we’ve achieved herd immunity, population immunity, that magical point when transmission of the virus will essentially shut down,” said Dr. Carlos del Rio, an infectious disease expert at the Emory School of Medicine.

Infectious disease doctors who became some of the most important voices through the pandemic can't help but reflect on mistakes made as well, like politicizing face masks and the inequities of the disease and economic fallout.

“The reality is, even though this virus was out there, this virus was determined by who you are and where you live,” said the doctor.

The biggest concerns now include people possibly letting their guard down too soon. Some areas are rolling back masks requirements and lifting other restrictions at a time when variant cases are multiplying.

“I’m worried about the variants. We have a race right now between variants and vaccines, and if we don’t shut down the variants, the variants are going to win.”

CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensku released this statement in observance of the one-year pandemic milestone: