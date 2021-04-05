Watch
Michigan reports 84 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks as cases surge

David Goldman/AP
In this March 6, 2020, photo, a classroom is seen vacant through a window at Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, R.I., as the school remains closed following a confirmed case of the coronavirus. As a growing number of schools around the country close their doors because of the new coronavirus, they are confronted with the dilemma of whether to move classes online and run the risk of leaving behind the many students who don't have internet or computers at home, or parents with flexible work schedule. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Posted at 6:55 PM, Apr 05, 2021
(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 84 new COVID-19 outbreaks at schools as cases continue to rise in the state.

According to the latest data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 40 of those outbreaks are in metro Detroit and 20 are in Oakland County alone.

It comes at a time when Michigan sees a surge in COVID-19 cases, especially among young people. There were more than 8,000 new cases reported Saturday.

Many schools are going virtual for the weeks after spring break amid rising cases, and the state opened up dozens of temporary COVID-19 test sites for students and families returning from spring break.

