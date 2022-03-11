Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Moderna and Pfizer tailor booster shots to fight omicron variant

Moderna vaccine
Gerald Herbert/AP
FILE - In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Moderna vaccine
Posted at 12:32 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 12:32:23-05

If COVID-19 booster shots become an annual precaution, the same way we get a flu shot every year, the next one may be formulated differently.

Moderna and Pfizer working on a bivalent vaccine that offers protection from the omicron variant.

Moderna tells NBC News it believes omicron or delta could be the dominant variants this fall.

The company plans to combine its original formula with an omicron-specific vaccine.

Moderna has already begun human trials and hopes to test out the new vaccine in 375 participants in the U.S.

It is unclear how quickly the new vaccine from Moderna or Pfizer could receive FDA approval after trials.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website