Moderna says it's developing a COVID-19 vaccine booster that doubles as a flu shot

Moderna says it is in the process of developing a single-shot vaccine that could serve as a COVID-19 booster shot and a flu shot.

In a press release Thursday touting its fifth annual "R&D Day," Moderna said it had several new mRNA vaccines in development, including one that combines a flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine booster.

The company did not say how far along the development of the shot was or when it could begin Phase 1 trials.

"I am proud of the progress that the Moderna team has made in advancing our best-in-class mRNA pipeline while addressing the global COVID-19 pandemic," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said. "We believe our mRNA platform can solve the world's greatest health challenges, from diseases impacting millions, to ultra-rare diseases impacting dozens, to medicines personalized down to the individual level."

The announcement comes as the FDA considers granting approval to Moderna's COVID-19 booster shot. In August, the White House recommended that all fully vaccinated Americans seek out a booster starting the week of Sept. 20. However, reports indicate that the FDA's approval of Moderna's booster shot might not come until early October.

In the same press release, Moderna has developed four vaccine candidates that would serve as boosters against current variants of concern, including the delta variant.