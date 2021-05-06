Watch
Number of Americans seeking unemployment falls to 498K — an all-time low during the pandemic

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Posted at 9:58 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 09:58:49-04

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid fell last week to 498,000, the lowest point since the viral pandemic struck 14 months ago.

The figure is a sign of the job market’s growing strength as businesses reopen and consumers step up spending.

Applications declined 92,000 from a revised 590,000 a week earlier.

The number of weekly jobless claims — a rough measure of the pace of layoffs — has declined significantly from a peak of 900,000 in January as employers have ramped up hiring.

The pace of applications is still well above the roughly 230,000 level that prevailed before the viral outbreak tore through the economy in March of last year.

