Some medical experts unconvinced about holding Tokyo Games

AP Photo/Koji Sasahara
Posted at 5:31 AM, Mar 30, 2021
The Tokyo Olympics open in less than four months and the torch relay has already begun to crisscross Japan.

Olympic organizers say they are mitigating the risks but some medical experts aren’t convinced.

Dr. Norio Sugaya is an infectious diseases expert in Japan.

He says “It is best not to hold the Olympics given the considerable risks. The risks are high in Japan. Japan is dangerous. Not a safe place at all."

Surveys in Japan show up to 80% of the population is opposed to holding the Olympics under present conditions.

