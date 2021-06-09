US to purchase 500 million doses of Pfizer vaccine over next year, donate them to global supply

The U.S. is buying an additional 500 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine over the next year, which it will share with the global supply.

The vaccines will be shared through the COVAX alliance for donation to 92 lower-income countries and the African Union over the next year, a person familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

President Joe Biden is set to make the announcement Thursday in a speech before the start of Group of Seven summit. According to the source, 200 million doses — enough to fully protect 100 million people — would be shared this year, with the balance to be donated in the first half of 2022.

The Biden administration previously committed to sending 80 million doses of vaccine to the rest of the world by the end of June. The White House says that 75% of those doses will go to COVAX.

COVAX, or COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access, is a coalition of organizations, including the WHO, that aims to deliver "equitable access to COVID-19 diagnostics, treatments and vaccines."

This story is breaking and will be updated.