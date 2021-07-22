White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing as cases creep up

The White House COVID-19 response team will hold a briefing on Wednesday as new cases of the virus have ticked up in recent days.

While deaths linked to COVID-19 remain at levels not seen since March 2020, the U.S. is seeing an uptick in cases for the first time in several months.

On Wednesday, the U.S. recorded 46,000 new COVID-19 cases — the most the country has reported in a single day since the beginning of May.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen the seven-day rolling average of daily cases increase from a low average of 9,000 a day on June 27 to a current average of about 38,000 a day.

The spike in cases has caused some local health departments to re-institute mask mandates in the hopes of preventing the spread of the dangerous delta variant.

According to the CDC and top health officials in the White House, Americans who are vaccinated have significant protection from the delta variant and should feel comfortable going without masks and social distancing unless their local health department says otherwise.

However, to Americans who have not yet been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the CDC says the delta variant poses a significant risk. Experts say the delta variant is 50% more transmissible than the beta variant, which was first detected in the U.K. in late 2020.

Health experts fear that as the delta variant continues to spread, communities in which vaccination rates are low may see a surge in hospitalizations and deaths linked to the virus.

According to NBC News, case rates have been surging in recent weeks in states like Arkansas, Missouri and Florida.

According to the CDC, vaccinations are the best way to fight against the spread of the delta variant. While 68% of adults are now at least partially vaccinated, Bloomberg reports that the U.S. is currently only administering an average of 519,000 vaccines a day — down from an average of 3.3 million a day in April.

The White House COVID-19 response team will brief the country at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday.