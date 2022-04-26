Daily aspirin not recommended for most adults

The US Preventive Service Task Force (USPSTF) released new guidance Tuesday that says most healthy adults do not need to take a daily dose of aspirin to prevent heart disease.

"The USPSTF concludes with moderate certainty that initiating aspirin use for the primary prevention of CVD events in adults 60 years or older has no net benefit," a statement from the task force says.

The task force says the benefit of aspirin use in adults aged 40 to 59 is small. However, it adds that those "who have a 10% or greater 10-year CVD risk should be an individual one."

The task force notes concern about the potential of a daily aspirin contributing to a risk of internal bleeding.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S.