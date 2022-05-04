Dallas toddler hospitalized after attacked on front porch by coyote

Authorities in Texas say a 2-year-old was attacked by a coyote on Tuesday while it was on the front porch of its Dallas home.

Police told the Associated Press that The child was hospitalized in critical condition after the attack, which happened at 8:30 a.m.

According to the news outlet, once an officer arrived at the scene, they opened fire on the animal before it retreated into the woods.

It wasn't immediately clear if the coyote was struck, but a game warden began actively searching for it.

"All those who live or visit the area should be on alert and call 911 if they locate the coyote," the department said on Twitter.

News of the attack in Dallas comes almost a week after a 2-year-old girl was attacked on a beach in Southern California.

Huntington Beach police said that the coyote was shot and killed by officers.