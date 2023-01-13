Dallas Zoo closes after leopard escapes from habitat

The Dallas Zoo remained closed on Friday after officials said a clouded leopard escaped from its habitat.

"One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time," the zoo tweeted on Friday.

Zoo officials believe the animal is hiding and has not escaped the grounds.

The Dallas Police Department has been called in to assist in the search.

"Our focus right now is on locating the animal," the zoo stated.

According to the Smithsonian's National Zoo, wild clouded leopards are found in Southeast Asia. They can reportedly weigh up to 50 pounds.

Clouded leopards are not considered endangered. However, they are labeled as "vulnerable" species