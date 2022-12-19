DC considers bill that would allow judges to grant joint custody of pets in divorce cases

A judge in a Washington, D.C., divorce proceeding may soon be allowed to grant sole or joint custody of a pet.

The city council is expected to vote on a bill Tuesday that would give judges the authority to consider the best interest of pets. The bill lays out exceptions for pets that were acquired before the marriage and prior agreements.

According to Axios, similar laws already exist in three other states: Alaska, California, and Illinois.

The bill being voted on is a broad piece of legislation that addresses animal welfare.

It would also ban pet stores from selling most animals, including dogs, cats and birds, unless they were obtained from shelters and rescue groups.

The bill also has a section that would crack down on animal fighting.

