Watch Now
NewsNational

Delta: Skymiles customers to get free Wi-Fi on many of its US flights

Delta Free WiFi
Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE - A Delta Air Lines plane takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Nov. 22, 2022. Delta announced Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, that it will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in February. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Delta Free WiFi
Posted at 7:51 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 19:51:19-05

Delta airlines says it will soon provide complementary Wi-Fi on "most" of its flights within the United States beginning in February.

The airline announced on Thursday that over 700 planes will have high-speed internet capability for passengers.

The Satellite-based broadband service will use U.S.-based broadband provider Viasat and will be provided by T-Mobile. Delta says it wants to expand the free service on international routes and "Delta Connection" flights by the end of next year.

JetBlue Airways already provides free Wi-Fi service to its passengers.

The announcement was made at CES 2023 in Las Vegas.

Customers will need to have an account with Delta's SkyMiles frequent-flyer program to use the Wi-Fi service. The program is free to join.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website