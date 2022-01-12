Doctor banned from practicing medicine after branding initials on patients' livers

A doctor in the United Kingdom has been removed from the country's medical register after reportedly admitting to using a surgical device to inscribe his initials on the livers of two of his patients.

According to the BBC, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) called Simon Bramhall's actions an "act borne out of a degree of professional arrogance".

Bramall was convicted of two counts of "common assault" in 2017, according to the MPTS. He was ordered to pay a £10,000 fine.

The BBC says Bramhall's initials were first detected by a doctor who was working on a patient whose liver had failed a week after Bramhall performed an operation.

The MPTS said the inscription caused no "lasting physical damage" on either patient, but it did result in "significant emotional harm."

Bramhall resigned from Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital in 2014, according to the BBC.