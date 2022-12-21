Dozens of legal complaints surface from former Twitter employees

100 former Twitter employees accused Twitter on Tuesday of various legal violations in a list of complaints that were connected to Elon Musk's purchase, and subsequent takeover of the social company.

As Reuters reported, the complains allege that the company targeted females for layoffs and did not pay severance that was promised.

Twitter laid off around 3,700 workers in November after Musk bought the company for $44 billion.

The demands, which would be worked out in arbitration, accuse the company of sex discrimination, illegally terminating employees on medical leave or parental leave and breaches of contract.