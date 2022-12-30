Dozens of volunteers come together to dig out friends and neighbors in East Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dozens of volunteers came together to dig out friends and neighbors in East Buffalo Thursday.

Patti Thomas, of the Thurman Thomas Family Foundation, told 7 News that although roads are being plowed they have heard stories of elderly people snowed in. According to Lydia Dominick, Founder of Buffalo Gives, the goal was to clear sidewalks and driveways so residents could leave their homes.

Buffalo Strong: Incredible turnout here at the Delavan Grider Community Center. Volunteers gathering to help dig out our neighbors in East Buffalo. This event is organized by Every Bottom Covered @26shirts @BuffaloGives @KateGIaser @pthomas3434 @WKBW pic.twitter.com/23hjONoUXB — Jeff Russo (@JeffRussoWKBW) December 29, 2022

The volunteers gathered at the Delavan Grider Community Center to be a part of the "snowplow mafia."

Then they headed out as five-member crews to tackle a 20-block area between East Delavan and East Ferry.

Organizers said the neighborhood really needed a boost.

Buffalo Strong: Just an amazing showing by the Snowplow Mafia to help dig out our friends and neighbors in East Buffalo.100 volunteers showed up today! Incredible work by Every Bottom Covered ⁦@KateGIaser⁩ ⁦@LydiaDominick⁩ ⁦@pthomas3434⁩ ⁦@DelReid⁩ ⁦ pic.twitter.com/vW5fz2DzpC — Jeff Russo (@JeffRussoWKBW) December 29, 2022

If you couldn't volunteer but would still like to donate, you can do so here.

Jeff Russo at WKBW first reported this story.