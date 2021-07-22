Watch
NewsNational

Dozens of websites currently unavailable amid widespread internet outage

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu
Damian Dovarganes/AP
People across the U.S. subscribed to CenturyLink reported problems with their internet.
CenturyLink reports internet outages across the U.S.
Posted at 12:48 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 12:48:12-04

Several large companies reported issues with their websites Thursday as a large internet outage left swaths of the internet inaccessible.

According to Downdector — a website that crowdsources internet outages — dozens of companies, including HBO Max, Amazon, UPS and the PlayStation Network, all experienced outages early Thursday afternoon.

While it's unclear what caused the outage, Downdector reported that Amazon Web Services and Akamai Technologies were among those experiencing issues.

Both companies provide cloud storage and computing services to other large firms. An outage at either service could lead to widespread outages.

At 12:32 p.m. ET, Akamai tweeted that it was experiencing a "service disruption" and would provide more information around 1 p.m. ET.

Amazon Web Services has not yet confirmed an outage.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website