Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said Tuesday he doesn't plan to retire after stepping down from his role by the end of President Joe Biden's current term.

In an interview with NPR, Dr. Fauci said he still plans to pursue other directions in his professional career after leaving his current role by January 2025.

SEE MORE: Fauci Expects To Retire By End Of President Biden's Current Term

Fauci, 81, was appointed director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 1984, and has led research in HIV/AIDS, respiratory infections, Ebola, Zika and the coronavirus. He has advised seven presidents and is President Biden's chief medical adviser.

While he hasn't given an exact date of when he plans to step down, he said when that time comes he will make a "formal announcement."

Fauci said on CNN that he doesn't have a specific retirement date in mind and hasn’t started the process, the Associated Press reported. Fauci was thrust into the national spotlight at the height of the coronavirus pandemic under then-President Donald Trump, who suggested the pandemic would “fade away,” promoted unproven treatment methods and vilified scientists who countered him.

Newsy is the nation’s only free 24/7 national news network. You can find Newsy using your TV’s digital antenna or stream for free. See all the ways you can watch Newsy here.