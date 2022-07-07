Elon Musk had twins with company executive, per report

Tesla founder Elon Musk reportedly had twins with Shivon Zilis, a company executive at Neuralink, just weeks before he and his now ex-girlfriend Grimes welcomed a child.
Business Insider reported Zilis and Musk had twins in November, weeks before Grimes and Musk welcomed a child through surrogacy.
Zilis is a director at Neuralink, a company where Musk is the co-CEO.
CNN reported that Musk and Zilis filed paperwork in Texas to legally change the children’s last name to Musk.
Musk now has nine children.
In May, Musk commented about falling birth rates in the US by saying on Twitter, “Past two years have been a demographic disaster. I mean, I’m doing my part haha.”