(WXYZ) — South Haven Area Emergency Services rescued a 12-year-old chihuahua named Sasha from an icy pond over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post, SHAES responded to the call of an animal in the water Saturday afternoon. The small dog was reportedly in a pond behind the Church of Latter-Day Saints on 73 1/2 Street in South Haven Township.



Photos courtesy South Haven Police Department

Officials say the animal broke through the thin ice and went underwater just as a responder reached the animal. The chihuahua was found and returned safely to the shore.

According to the post, the owners had been searching for the dog for a few days.