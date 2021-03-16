Explosion set off by fireworks in California shakes residential homes

ONTARIO, Calif. — An explosion at a house in Ontario, California, which officials say was set off by fireworks, shook a neighborhood Tuesday, prompting a massive response from firefighters and police officers.

According to The Los Angeles Times and ABC News, reports from residents about the blast occurred just before 1 p.m.

In a brief statement on their Twitter account, the City of Ontario initially stated that they were aware of the explosion and Ontario Police and Fire Departments were investigating.

In a follow-up tweet, city officials confirmed that a large number of fireworks were the cause of a "large structure fire" and that the explosions residents were hearing were fireworks.

The Ontario Fire Department closed several streets in the area down as they fought the flames.

It's not immediately clear if any injuries have been reported.