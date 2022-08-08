Eyewitness video shows Denver firefighter rescuing 2 children from flood waters

With one on each arm, bystander video showed a Denver firefighter rescuing two children from flood waters Sunday evening.

The rescue was just one of several at this location along at a flood-prone underpass. The video showed a firefighter going into the floodwaters where a vehicle was nearly submerged and coming out with two children as people recorded cell phone video along the interstate.

Video: Denver firefighter rescues 2 children from flooding

Even as water continued to wash over the roadway people were seen attempting to drive through.

The Denver fire department reported eight people had to be rescued from this underpass.

There were no reported injuries.

In total, 11 people were rescued from vehicles, said Lt. JD Chism, public information officer with the DFD. Crews are diverting cars away from that area.

This article was written by KMGH.