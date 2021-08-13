Facebook delays return to office until 2022

Facebook staff will have to wait a little longer to return to their offices.

The social media company announced Thursday that it is pushing back its return to the office until January 2022.

Facebook made the decisions as the country faces a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant.

“Data, not dates, is what drives our approach for returning to the office,” spokesperson Tracy Clayton told The Hill.

Facebook had planned to have its staff fully back in the office by October.

Employees are required to be vaccinated to be on Facebook grounds.

Apple also recently announced it would delay returning to the office.