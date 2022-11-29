Fan makes $75K half-court shot at Lakers game

A Los Angeles Lakers fan is $75,000 richer.

Jamie Murry won the money Monday night after hitting a half-court shot at Crypto.com Arena. Immediately after the ball went through the net, Murry began celebrating with the team and crowd. He even got a hug from superstar Anthony Davis.

Murry told ESPN's Dave McMenamin he plays basketball sometimes, but he's mainly into football.

"That was all luck, all luck. I'm going to keep it 100%; that was luck," he said.

Murry told McMenamin that he plans to give most of the money to his mother and save the rest.

The lucky shot was just about the only thing Lakers fans could celebrate Monday night. The team fell to 7-12 this season after losing to the Indiana Pacers.