Watch
NewsNational

Fans encouraged to exit Nationals Park after 2 shot outside the MLB ballpark, police say

'It appears there is no ongoing threat at this time'
items.[0].image.alt
Andrew Harnik/AP
A woman walks by centerfield gate at the Washington Nationals Park, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Nationals Baseball Stadium
Posted at 10:03 PM, Jul 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-17 22:24:34-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Major League Baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres was suspended Saturday after police say two people were shot outside Nationals Park during the game.

In a tweet at 10 p.m. ET, the Metropolitan Police Department of D.C. said it was responding to the double shooting in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street.

Police said, “it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time,” and that there’s an active investigation into the incident.

The MLB game was in the bottom of the 6th inning when the shooting was reported outside the third base gate and fans were encouraged to exit the ballpark via the “CF and RF gates,” according to the Nationals.

“We're working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available,” said the team.

The Nationals said the suspended game will resume beginning at 1:05 p.m. ET on Sunday and be completed as a nine-inning regulation game.

“Following the conclusion of the suspended game, the regularly scheduled game will begin within 25-45 minutes and will be played as a nine-inning regulation game,” said the team in a statement Saturday. “Tickets and parking passed for the regularly scheduled game may be used for admission to both of tomorrow’s games.”

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website