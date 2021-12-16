FBI searching for potential victims of man accused of preying on teens on Snapchat

The FBI is asking potential victims of Kaung Myat Kyaw to come forward.

The Pennsylvania man was arrested in November for allegedly enticing underage females to send him sexually explicit videos and photos on Snapchat.

The FBI believes Myah Kyaw used various usernames and methods to contact the girls.

"Contact may have occurred by text message in which the person would pose as Snapchat support stating that the account was logged in from an IP address that was not their own," the FBI said in a statement. "The subjects would then ask for login in credentials or a reset password code, and in some instances, the PIN for the “My Eyes Only” folder. Once the information was received, the account would be taken over and the photos would be saved by the subject."

The FBI says victims may have also been "catfished."

"The subject would pose as a bisexual female, age 14-16 years old, on various friend-finding platforms," the FBI said. "The conversations would move from the platform to Snapchat, where nude images would be exchanged."

The FBI says a separate account would contact the person who shared the images and "extort the victim by initiating the '7-Day Challenge.'"

The FBI said victims were threatened with the release of their photos to family and friends unless they sent "increasingly demeaning sexual photographs and videos for the next seven days."

Anyone who believes they may be a victim is encouraged to visit fbi.gov/7dc, where they will be prompted to complete a questionnaire.