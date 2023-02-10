Federal authorities visit former VP Mike Pence's Indiana home

Federal authorities are at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence, one day after reports surfaced that he was subpoenaed as part of the Department of Justice’s probe into the 2020 election.

The Department of Justice appointed special counsel Jack Smith to look into Trump and his campaign’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Pence's legal team also revealed that classified documents were found at his home from his time in the Trump White House. The documents were found after President Joe Biden and Donald Trump both said classified documents were found at their residences.

Pence said he takes "full responsibility" during an appearance in Florida shortly after news of the documents broke.

Biden later consented to have the FBI search his Delaware residence. Trump objected to a search, which prompted officials to issue a search warrant to find additional classified documents.

Scripps News Indianapolis is outside of Pence’s home and we will provide updates when they become available.