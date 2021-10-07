Federal judge blocks restrictive abortion law in Texas

A federal judge ordered Texas to suspend its restrictive abortion law, according to The Associated Press.

The order came from Judge Robert Pitman following a request from the Department of Justice.

The Texas law bans abortions after cardiac activity can be detected, which is at about six weeks.

Abortion rights activists have said that many women don't know they are pregnant that early.

Since the law was enacted, abortion clinics in bordering states said they were inundated with women seeking to terminate their pregnancy.

Wednesday's order is expected to be appealed.