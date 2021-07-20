Watch
NewsNational

Feds, GM tell some Chevy Bolt owners to park outside because of fire risk

items.[0].image.alt
Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2020 file photo a 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV is displayed at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle can catch fire. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Chevy Bolt-Fire Investigation
Posted at 9:30 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 21:30:32-04

Owners of certain models of the Chevy Bolt are being urged to park their cars outside and away from homes after two vehicles caught fire.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and General Motors issued the warning for model years 2017-2019.

General Motors initially issued a recall in November 2020 for the potential of fire in the high-voltage battery pack underneath the backseat’s cushion.

At the time, the NHTSA described the defect as a fire risk when the car’s high voltage batteries are “charged to full, or very close to full, capacity. While our investigation into this condition continues, GM has developed software that will limit vehicle charging to 90% of full capacity to mitigate this risk.”

The recall affected more than 50,000 vehicles.

“NHTSA is aware of two recent Chevrolet Bolt EV fires in vehicles that received the recall remedy,” the agency stated in mid-July, and therefore they issued the new warning for Chevy Bolts to be parked outside “regardless of whether the interim or final recall remedies have been completed.”

General Motors says they are “working as quickly as we can” to investigate the issue.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website