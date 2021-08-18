Florida police officer dies 55 days after being shot while on patrol

In Florida, a police officer died nearly two months after being shot while on patrol, the Daytona Police Department announced on Tuesday.

The department said Officer Jason Raynor had been at Halifax Health Medical Center since the shooting, the department said in a press release.

“Now more than ever, we ask for all of you to embrace the Raynor family and the Daytona Beach Police Department in your hearts during this devastating time and pray that God will give us all the strength to persevere through this senseless tragedy,” said Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young, in a statement. “Jason’s sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

The department said that Raynor was shot on June 23 after he responded to the area for a suspicious incident.

Chief Young announced that the suspect, Othal Wallace, had been arrested in Georgia.

According to USA Today, Wallace was charged with attempted first-degree murder, but prosecutors could upgrade the charge to first-degree murder.

Wallace is currently at the Volusia County Branch Jail, USA Today reported.