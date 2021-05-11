Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick releasing book in October

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick will be releasing a book in October.

On Tuesday, the free agent announced that his publishing company, Kaepernick Publishing, would release an anthology of essays on police and prison abolition.

"Abolition for the People: The movement for a future without policing & prisons" will contain essays from 30 contributors.

Kaepernick himself served as the editor.

The book is slated to hit shelves on Oct. 12.

The subject of abolishing police and prisons is something Kaepernick has been inspired about for years.

When he first knelt during the national anthem in 2016 before a preseason game, he told NFL.com that he did it in protest of the institutional racism and the treatment of Black people by law enforcement.

The news of his book comes a day after news broke that the Jacksonville Jaguars would reportedly sign Tim Tebow, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2012.