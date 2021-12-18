Watch
Former President Clinton to hold 'MasterClass' on leadership

Kevin D. Liles/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, former President Bill Clinton speaks during funeral services for Henry "Hank" Aaron, at Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta. (Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves via AP, Pool)
Posted at 8:04 PM, Dec 17, 2021
A former president is hosting a MasterClass in leadership.

MasterClass says Bill Clinton will teach "inclusive leadership" and how one can be an effective, empathetic leader.

"Learn how to assemble, inspire, and empower diverse teams, mediate conflict, manage criticism—and create a personal framework to guide you and your team toward a shared vision," MasterClass said.

The class launched Thursday and consists of 14 videos that total two hours and 32 minutes.

MasterClass says former President George W. Bush has an upcoming class to teach leadership.

Former Secretary of States Madeline Albright and Condoleezza Rice will teach diplomacy.

