Georgia DA asks for special grand jury in election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating possible attempts to interfere in the 2020 general election by former President Donald Trump and others has asked for a special grand jury to aid the investigation.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Thursday sent a letter to Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher asking him to impanel a special grand jury.

Willis wrote that her office has tried to interview multiple witnesses and gather evidence, and some witnesses and prospective witnesses have refused to cooperate without a subpoena.

The district attorney references a TV interview with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. He recorded a call with former President Trump. The former president could be heard asking Raffensperger to find him more votes.

Raffensperger said in the interview that he would gladly be interviewed as part of the investigation, but there was "a process for that."

A special grand jury would have the power to subpoena witnesses.

In response to the request for a special grand jury, former President Trump issued a statement that says his call with Raffensperger was "perfect."