Georgia DA investigating Trump requests FBI security assistance

The district attorney investigating former President Donald Trump's conduct after the 2020 presidential election has requested security assistance from the FBI.

On Sunday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter to J.C. Hacker, the head of the bureau's Atlanta field office.

"I am asking that you immediately conduct a risk assessment of the Fulton County Courthouse and Government Center, and that you provide protective resources to include intelligence and federal agents," the letter states.

Willis noted Trump's rhetoric at a rally in Texas over the weekend. She said the president called the prosecutors investigating him "vicious," "racist" and "radical." Willis said he also encouraged his followers to protest if the prosecutors do anything "wrong or illegal."

Last week, a judge signed off on an order to allow Willis to impanel a special grand jury in the investigation.

In the letter to the FBI, Willis said the grand jury will convene on May 2.