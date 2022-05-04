Georgia high school athletic group bans transgender athletes

ATLANTA (AP) — The main athletic association for Georgia high schools voted Wednesday to ban transgender boys and girls from playing on the school sports teams matching their gender identity.

The Georgia High School Association now says that students must play on teams that match the sex listed on their birth certificates at birth.

The change was approved unanimously by the association's executive committee on Wednesday and takes effect for the next school year.

The association reportedly doesn't track how many transgender students are participating in sports.

The executive director of the association told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he's only anecdotal aware of a couple of transgender athletes participating in boys cross-country.

The move comes as numerous Republican-led states ban transgender individuals from participating in sports.