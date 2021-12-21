Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Jurors begin first full day of deliberations in trial of Epstein associate

NEW YORK — Jurors will return to a New York courthouse Tuesday for the first full day of deliberations in the sex trafficking trial of former Jeffrey Epstein confidant Ghislaine Maxwell.

Jurors deliberated for less than an hour on Monday night before they were sent home by the judge. The deliberations took place after the defense wrapped up closing arguments and the judge delivered instructions to the jury.

On Monday, a prosecutor said during closing arguments that the 59-year-old Maxwell is a dangerous predator who helped Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

A defense lawyer said Maxwell is an innocent woman wrongfully accused of crimes she did not commit.

Prosecutes allege that Maxwell had worked with Epstein to recruit and groom young girls into an international trafficking ring.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on charges of sexually abusing dozens of girls. He died by suicide in jail a month later.

Epstein had previously served 13 months in jail in connection with a 2008 Florida conviction on prostitution charges and solicitation of a minor. Experts have called that conviction a "sweetheart deal" between Epstein and local prosecutors.

Epstein's high-profile connections with high-profile people like Prince Andrew and former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump have put a worldwide microscope on Maxwell's trial.

Maxwell faces six charges linked to sex trafficking, conspiracy and enticing minors for Epstein. She'll also face two charges of perjury, which will be tried at a later date.

Maxwell has been held without bail since she was arrested in July 2020.