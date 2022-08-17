GoFundMe raises enough to send 2-year-old battling leukemia to Disney World

Community members and strangers in Peshtigo, Wisconsin, are rallying together to help a two-year-old girl's big wish come true.

Loved ones describe Vega as a sweet little girl, full of life and happiness.

"She is smiley, she is just Vega. She finds joy in everyday,” said Shelley Ellis, Vega’s mother.

But beneath that joy is a struggle she's battled almost her entire life.

The toddler has been fighting ;eukemia since she was just 16 months old.

"Since December 13, we've been at Children's hospital in Milwaukee and we've had less than 10 days at home since then,” Ellis said.

After exhausting options and treatment plans, Vega's parents were faced with the difficult decision to bring their little girl home and surround her with loved ones.

"Nothing has shown to be successful enough so we decided to take Vega out of the hospital because no kid belongs in a hospital that long,” Ellis said.

With her days likely numbered on earth, Vega's family hope to pack a lifetime of happiness in a short window.

And with help from a GoFundMe Page that raised more than $10,000 in just one day, Vega is headed to Disney World.

"The hospital is not magical by any means, so we always promised Vega that some day we'd take her to the most magical place on earth and one way or another we'd get her there,” Ellis said.

The family leaves Thursday for Disney World. Grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins are all joining Vega to be part of this special memory.

"This is exciting. This is something we can be excited at the moment,” Ellis said.

A time to smile, unwind, and live life to the fullest.

This article was written by Valerie Juarez for WGBA.