GOP congressman who voted to impeach Trump won't seek reelection

Rep. John Katko of New York announced Friday that he would not seek reelection.

In a statement on Facebook, Katko said he wants to spend more time with his family.

"Over the course of the past three years, my wife Robin and I buried all four of our parents," the Republican congressman said. "To say that those gut-wrenching times provided life-changing perspective for me is putting it mildly."

Katko was one of 10 Republican members in the House to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

He faced criticism from Trump and other Republicans for his vote. However, Katko said Friday that he stands behind his voting record.

"My conscience, principles, and commitment to do what’s right have guided every decision I’ve made as a Member of Congress, and they guide my decision today," he said.

Katko is the third Republican who voted to impeach Trump to announce they would not seek reelection.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio also said they would not run to keep their job in Congress.