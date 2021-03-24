Government data show race, region disparities in school reopening

A new federal survey finds that nearly half of the nation's elementary schools were open for full-time, in-person instruction last month, but the share of students learning in-person has varied greatly by region and race.

For the White House, the survey results, released Wednesday, mark the starting line for President Joe Biden’s pledge to have most K-through-8 schools open full-time in his first 100 days in office.

But they also show that he never had far to go to meet that goal.

The survey found that white students were far more likely to be learning in-person than Black, Hispanic or Asian students.

