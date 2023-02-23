'He loved his community': TV journalist killed at homicide scene remembered

The TV journalist killed while covering the shooting deaths of a woman and a 9-year-old girl is described as a person who loved his job and took it very seriously.

Dylan Lyons, 24, worked for Spectrum 13 in Orlando, Florida. Lyons and his photographer, Jesse Walden, were shot when the suspect in the initial shootings returned to the scene, authorities said.

Spectrum 13 says Lyons was born and raised in Philadelphia but made Central Florida his home from the time he attended college at the University of Central Florida.

Lyons was an accomplished reporter and anchor during his short time in the business. He received an award from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists for his political reporting.

“He loved the community, telling the stories of people, reporting on the news, and he was just passionate about what he did," Spectrum reporter Josh Miller said in a tribute to his colleague.

Walden, who was critically injured in the shooting, had worked in Florida for about a year. He previously worked in Utah and New Mexico. Walden is known as a talented and creative photographer who brings a positive attitude to any assignment.

The Orange County sheriff identified to victims of the earlier shooting as 9-year-old T'yonna Major and Nathacha Augustin.

Keith Melvin Moses, 19, was arrested in connection to the shootings on Thursday.