House committee to consider gun legislation

The House Judiciary Committee has scheduled a review of the Protect Our Kids Act for Thursday, which reportedly will be the House’s newest attempt at passing gun control legislation.

While the committee has not released information about the bill, Punchbowl News reports the legislation will include raising the age to purchase semi-automatic assault rifles, requiring background checks on all gun sales, and establishing new requirements for storing guns at home, among other items.

The hearing comes a week after an 18-year-old gunman fatally shot 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.

While such a bill could get majority support in the House, clearing the 60-vote threshold to break the filibuster in the Senate seems unlikely.

Several Republicans have expressed an openness to considering some new gun laws. Most notably has been Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican who has been meeting with some Democrats on a compromise bill. Whether Cornyn and nine other Republicans would band together with Democrats on gun legislation is a tall task.

"We will, in the course of investigations and oversight, and in terms of legislation that may be considered, be looking to try to find ways to try to make events like this less likely to happen in the future,” Cornyn told reporters.

His Republican colleague from Texas, Sen. Ted Cruz, has been much less open, rejecting any calls for new legislation.

As of now, the White House is taking a hands-off approach on negotiating new gun laws. President Joe Biden said on Monday he had not talked to Republican members about new gun laws.

"I've been pretty motivated all along," Biden said. "You know the folks, folks who were victimized there and their families, they spent three hours and forty minutes with me. They waited all that time, and some came two hours early, and the pain is palpable, and I think a lot of it's unnecessary, so I'm gonna continue to push and we'll see how this works."