House speaker’s husband Paul Pelosi attacked in home, per spokesperson

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked inside the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday, a spokesperson for the speaker said in a statement.

Speaker Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill said Paul Pelosi was taken to the hospital, but is “expected to recover.” Hammill confirmed that Pelosi was not at home at the time of the attack.

"An assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation," Hammill said.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill added.

Paul Pelosi made headlines earlier this year when he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. He received a five-day jail sentence.