Indiana woman is first to be sentenced in U.S. Capitol riot, won't serve time

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Donald Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Posted at 5:19 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 17:19:30-04

WASHINGTON — A judge accepted a plea and sentencing agreement for an Indiana woman, the first to be sentenced after the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Anna Morgan-Lloyd, 49, of Bloomfield, agreed to plead guilty to one misdemeanor charge of demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building in exchange for three years probation, $500 in restitution, and 40 hours of community service.

A federal judge approved the plea agreement and sentence on Wednesday.

Before receiving her sentence, ABC News reports she tearfully apologized to the court for participating in what she called a "disgraceful" day and said she went to peacefully show support for then-President Donald Trump.

"I'm ashamed that it became a savage display of violence that day," Morgan-Lloyd said.

Morgan-Lloyd traveled to Washington, D.C. with her friend, Dona Sue Bissey, who is also federally charged in the riot.

Morgan-Lloyd was arrested in February after law enforcement discovered Facebook posts from her and a friend that showed them inside the Capitol building

This story originally reported by Andrew Smith and Ray Steele on WRTV.com.

