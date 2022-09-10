Inland San Diego braces for intense winds as Tropical Storm Kay approaches

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Inland San Diego communities can expect wind gusts up to 80 mph on Friday as Tropical Storm Kay approaches the region.

Residents and drivers in Alpine were preparing for the storm and its impact.

“Gotta be more weary at the wheel, so you're not going into other people's lanes,” said Tristen Romero.

There’s a good chance inland residents will feel the gusty conditions on their commute. A High Wind Watch will be in effect starting Friday morning.

"It moves you around, you gotta be aware. You can kind of see it on the side of the road when it really starts picking up, that's when you slow it down a little bit,” said Greg Row.

San Diego Gas & Electric is advising residents to tie down any loose property to prevent injuries and damage to power lines overhead. Downed lines could cause power outages in windy areas.

"If at any time you see a tree in the line if you see a wire on the ground..please stay away from it. Don't assume it's deenergized,” said Kevin Geraghty, Chief Operating Officer, SDG&E.

Geraghty added for any residents who do come across a downed line, they’re urged to contact 911 and their company immediately.