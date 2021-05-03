Intruder reportedly causes security issue at CIA headquarters

Law enforcement officials were at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, on Monday due to a reported security issue.

According to ABC News' Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson, an ambulance rushed from CIA headquarters with a police escort after reporters heard "13 loud bangs."

NBC News reported that an intruder tried to make their way through the gates but was stopped by armed guards.

According to NBC News, no shots were fired, and CIA security officers negotiated with the person who remained in their vehicle.

