Watch
NewsNational

Investigators looking into whether 5-year-old started deadly fire in Philadelphia

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Soot covers the exterior wall of the building of Wednesday's fatal fire in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Officials say it's the city's deadliest single fire in at least a century. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Fire
Posted at 6:26 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 18:28:21-05

PHILADELPHIA — Investigators in Philadelphia are trying to determine whether a 5-year-old started a fire that tore through a Philadelphia rowhouse.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office told CNN that an investigation is underway to find out whether a 5-year-old playing with a lighter under a tree could have sparked the fire.

The fire killed eight children and four adults.

The fire department originally said that the home's smoke alarms were not operational. However, CBS News reports that the Philadelphia Housing Authority, which owns the home, said 13 detectors were working during an inspection in May 2021.

Officials said 26 people had been staying in the rowhouse which contained two separate apartments.

Report a typo
Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website