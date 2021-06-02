Iran's largest warship catches fire, sinks in Gulf of Oman

The largest warship in the Iranian navy has caught fire and sank in the Gulf of Oman under unclear circumstances.

The Fars and Tasnim news agencies said efforts Wednesday failed to save the support ship Kharg, named after the island that serves as the main oil terminal for Iran.

The blaze began around 2:25 a.m. and firefighters tried to contain it.

The vessel sank near the Iranian port of Jask, some 1,270 kilometers (790 miles) southeast of Tehran on the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz — the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf.