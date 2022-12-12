Watch Now
Is hand-washing overrated? Is mask-wearing a better way to prevent virus spread?

Maria Gomez, Barry Molett
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Maria Gomez, foreground, washes her hands at a portable hand washing station as she and Barry Molett, back, enjoy a day on Miami Beach, Florida's famed South Beach, Monday, June 22, 2020. More than 100,000 people in Florida have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, state health officials reported Monday, as public health officials reissued advisories urging social distancing and mask wearing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Posted at 2:58 PM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 14:58:50-05

Disinfecting surfaces, wiping down groceries, and washing our hands until they were raw was part of many Americans’ routine in the early days of the pandemic.

One expert says all of those things didn't do much to protect us from getting COVID-19.

"I started researching the literature and was shocked by what I found that the scientific basis for these recommendations was very flimsy,” said Emanuel Goldman, a professor of microbiology at Rutgers.

He researched COVID-19 on surfaces and says it's almost impossible to catch the virus this way.

"It's a matter of timing,” he said. “If the surface that's contaminated that you touch, if it's still wet with the virus in it, there is a possibility you could transmit it."

He says you would have to touch the virus and then immediately touch your mouth, nose or eyes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says your chance of getting COVID from a surface is 1 in 10 thousand.

Goldman believes the odds are even higher than that.

“Not only does the surface still have to have live virus on it, but then you've gotta get it on your fingers. And the fingers are not good vehicles for transporting the virus,” he said.

While it appears hand-washing doesn't do much for airborne viruses, like COVID or flu, he says it's still important to practice good handwashing to prevent other illnesses from spreading through close contact and touch.

And when it comes to COVID-19, he says masks are your best protection.

